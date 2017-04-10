'We need your help': Family of woman who vanished in Provo pleads for information

Two years after a young woman vanished in broad daylight from Provo's quiet city center, her family is calling on Utahns not to stop looking for her. Smiling out from photos that have been continually shared since she disappeared, Elizabeth Elena Laguna-Salgado's image continues to circulate as the family begs for information about the last day she was seen and asks the public to watch for any sign of her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.