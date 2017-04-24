Utahns record rocky flight from Costa...

Utahns record rocky flight from Costa Rica as engine fails

A Utah couple is among several passengers happy to be alive after a flight from Costa Rica to Texas took a frightful turn over the ocean Monday. One of the plane's engines overheated, said Deseret News sportswriter Jody Genessy, who traveled to the nation with his wife last week for a trip related to his work as a health coach.

