Utahn charged with fraud in California

14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah man is facing 18 charges in California for allegedly running an investment fraud scheme that may have cost victims as much as $65 million. Jacob Keith Cooper, 40, a resident of Washington in southern Utah, was arrested April 5 on a warrant out of San Diego, court records show.

