Utah veterinary clinic cares for horses, other large animals
In this Monday, March 13, 2017, Janie Lyman checks out fluids from a bull as Mike Walburger checks out a bull's semen sample at Arrowhead Veterinary Clinic in Payson, Utah. Dr. Walburger and his assistants were testing bulls to see if they were fit to breed again this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC