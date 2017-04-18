Utah unemployment holds at 3.1%

Utah unemployment holds at 3.1%

The Beehive State continued its streak of robust job growth as nonfarm payroll employment for March 2017 added 45,700 jobs to the economy since March of last year. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.1 percent, with current the employment level indicating 1,455,600 Utahns registered as gainfully employed.

