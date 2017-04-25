Utah Symphony Announces Great American Road Trip Tour
Led by Music Director Thierry Fischer, the Utah Symphony embarks upon a 1,200-mile tour of Utah from August 29 to September 2, 2017, connecting with rural communities through free outdoor performances and educational activities that pay homage to the state's landscape and the country's Native American heritage. Supported by Signature Sponsor the George S. and Dolores Dor Eccles Foundation, this "Great American Road Trip" tour comprises three full orchestra concerts and two chamber performances at state parks and national monuments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC