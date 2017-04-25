Utah Symphony Announces Great America...

Utah Symphony Announces Great American Road Trip Tour

Led by Music Director Thierry Fischer, the Utah Symphony embarks upon a 1,200-mile tour of Utah from August 29 to September 2, 2017, connecting with rural communities through free outdoor performances and educational activities that pay homage to the state's landscape and the country's Native American heritage. Supported by Signature Sponsor the George S. and Dolores Dor Eccles Foundation, this "Great American Road Trip" tour comprises three full orchestra concerts and two chamber performances at state parks and national monuments.

