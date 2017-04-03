Utah school stabbing victims speak about anger, confusion
This Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, police stand outside Mountain View High School after several students were stabbed inside the high school, in Orem, Utah. One of five victims of a high school locker room stabbing in Utah says he no longer feels safe at school and is angry and confused about why he and others were attacked last November.
