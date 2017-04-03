Utah school districts block sexual-orientation question on student survey
Tribune file photo) The Utah Capitol steps were covered with 600 pairs of shoes in February , representing the lives lost to suicide in 2016. With teen suicide rates rising, the Centers for Disease Control and Utah Department of Health support collecting data on sexual orientation among Utah high schools students, but key school districts have blocked the move, deeming the issue too sensitive for a school survey.
