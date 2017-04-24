Utah mother of Venezuelan prisoner fe...

Utah mother of Venezuelan prisoner feeling hopeful

12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The mother of a Utahn being held in a Venezuelan prison is feeling more hopeful her son will be released after meeting with some of Utah's congressional delegation and White House staff this week. Laurie Holt, of Riverton, believes a groundswell of support from the public and a new presidential administration under Donald Trump will help to free Josh Holt.

