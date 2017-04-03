Utah marks 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into WWI

The Salt Lake Tribune) Dressed in a replica WWI military uniform and period clothing Jacqueline and Chip Guarente, of the Fort Douglas Military Museum, stand at with a table of WWI replica items, in the Capitol Rotunda as the Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and the Utah Division of State History, hold a commemoration ceremony "Remembering the Great War." in remembrance of the 100-year anniversary of the United States entering the first world war, famously known as The Great War.

