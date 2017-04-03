Utah marks 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into WWI
The Salt Lake Tribune) Dressed in a replica WWI military uniform and period clothing Jacqueline and Chip Guarente, of the Fort Douglas Military Museum, stand at with a table of WWI replica items, in the Capitol Rotunda as the Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and the Utah Division of State History, hold a commemoration ceremony "Remembering the Great War." in remembrance of the 100-year anniversary of the United States entering the first world war, famously known as The Great War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC