Utah man gets 15 years to life for St. George murder

A southern Utah man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of a woman whose throat was cut during a night of violence that left two women dead. Smith was convicted in February of the death of 20-year-old Jerrica Christensen, who was killed while helping acquaintances move out of a St. George townhome in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.