Utah Housing Corp. authorizes extra tax credits to increase supportive housing for homeless

13 hrs ago

Salt Lake City leaders and Utah housing lenders announced Tuesday that an extra round of tax credits - $220,000 - has been made available this year to boost Utah's stock of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness. Utah Housing Corp. has authorized the extra tax credits to immediately address the escalating homeless crisis in Utah, CEO Grant Whitaker said.

