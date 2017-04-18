Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet'
Deserae Turner, center, a Utah teenage girl who survived being shot in the head by two boys, arrives for a news conference with her parents Matt and April Turner, for the first time since she was found in a ditch two months ago Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Primary Children's Hospital, in Salt Lake City. The Feb. 17 crime shocked residents in the small town of Smithfield, a bedroom community near Logan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC