Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet'

Deserae Turner, center, a Utah teenage girl who survived being shot in the head by two boys, arrives for a news conference with her parents Matt and April Turner, for the first time since she was found in a ditch two months ago Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Primary Children's Hospital, in Salt Lake City. The Feb. 17 crime shocked residents in the small town of Smithfield, a bedroom community near Logan.

