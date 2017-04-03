Utah forecast: High winds, flooding risks promise wild, wet weekend
Warm weather interspersed with valley rains and mountain snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for the northern Utah's Cache County and the Wasatch Mountains. The advisory includes the communities of Logan, Smithfield, Huntsville, Park City, Heber City, Woodruff, and Randolph, beginning Friday night and extending through Saturday night.
