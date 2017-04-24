Utah family reunites as 7-year-old Wi...

Utah family reunites as 7-year-old Wisconsin boy meets his birth mother

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Benjamin Mevis, of Weston, Wisconsin, met his birth mother in Utah this week after spending his entire life with his adopted family in the Badger State, according to WSAW-TV. Mevis, who enjoys playing games with his young sister and mother Patricia Mevis, has known about his birth mom for his entire life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC