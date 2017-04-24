Utah family reunites as 7-year-old Wisconsin boy meets his birth mother
Benjamin Mevis, of Weston, Wisconsin, met his birth mother in Utah this week after spending his entire life with his adopted family in the Badger State, according to WSAW-TV. Mevis, who enjoys playing games with his young sister and mother Patricia Mevis, has known about his birth mom for his entire life.
