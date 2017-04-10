Utah duo charged with forcing women i...

Utah duo charged with forcing women into prostitution for drugs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Two people in Ogden have been charged after they allegedly held women against their will, beat them and used the women's addictions to force them to perform sex acts for money. Witnesses and victims told law enforcement agents that Terrance Chavez Jones, 31, and Lynnsie Reddish, 20, had been running the operation out of their home since at least May 2015 and "would use drug addictions as a means to control the women, by withholding heroin unless they performed commercial sex," according to charging documents unsealed Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC