Utah duo charged with forcing women into prostitution for drugs
Two people in Ogden have been charged after they allegedly held women against their will, beat them and used the women's addictions to force them to perform sex acts for money. Witnesses and victims told law enforcement agents that Terrance Chavez Jones, 31, and Lynnsie Reddish, 20, had been running the operation out of their home since at least May 2015 and "would use drug addictions as a means to control the women, by withholding heroin unless they performed commercial sex," according to charging documents unsealed Friday.
