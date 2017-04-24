Utah could see 2 black women square o...

Utah could see 2 black women square off in US House election

A Salt Lake City-area woman running as a Democrat to unseat Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love next year could result in Utah's first congressional race where both the Republican and Democratic nominees are black women. Darlene McDonald, a technical engineer and first-time candidate who lives in Millcreek, said Thursday that she realizes that running as a black woman and challenging Utah's only African-American representative will catch some people's attention, but she thinks it won't be a big issue for voters.

