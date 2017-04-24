Utah could see 2 black women square off in US House election
Darlene McDonald poses for a photograph Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Lehi, Utah. McDonald, a Salt Lake City-area woman running as a Democrat to unseat Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love next year could result in Utah's first congressional race where both the Republican and Democratic nominees are black women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC