Utah could see 2 black women square off in U.S. House election

A Millcreek woman running as a Democrat to unseat Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love next year could result in Utah's first congressional race where both the Republican and Democratic nominees are black women. Darlene McDonald, a technical engineer and first-time candidate, said Thursday she realizes that running as a black woman and challenging Utah's only African-American representative will catch some people's attention, but she thinks it won't be a big issue for voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.