Utah artist goes viral for his pop culture chalk art at Harmons...

Utah artist James Bennion, also known as Jimbo, went viral earlier this month for his pop culture chalk art featured at Harmons in Draper. A Reddit user spotted his artwork at the Harmons at Bangerter Crossing in Draper and posted his work online with the title, "Best display ever."

