Utah 2017 Legislative Update - Employment Law Issues

The 2017 session of the Utah Legislature produced few bills affecting employment law; but two bills recently signed by the Governor and one bill that was not passed this year may have an impact on Utah businesses. Bill summary : This bill, signed on March 17, 2017 , modifies the definition of "employer" under the Utah Payment of Wages Act to include "any person acting directly or indirectly in the interest of an employer in relation to an employee," other than a labor organization.

