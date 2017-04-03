Trump's trade rep pick poised to take stern stance on China

In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo, United States Trade Representative-nominee Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. As President Donald Trump's choice to be U.S. trade representative, Lighthizer would be empowered to renegotiate and enforce trade deals, many of which the president has condemned as destroyers of American jobs.

