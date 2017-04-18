Torrey Green, former Utah State University football star, ordered to...

Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. ' class='GalPhoto1' alt='gallery thumbnail'> Logan a Seven separate criminal cases will move forward against former Utah State University football star Torrey Green, who is accused of sexually assaulting seven women while he was a student at the Logan school.

