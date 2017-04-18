Think Utah drivers are bad? New study says otherwise
Zendrive found Utah is the eighth least-distracted state when it comes to driving. California, Nevada, Montana, Hawaii, Idaho, Washington and Oregon ranked ahead of the Beehive State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|19 hr
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC