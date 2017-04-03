The Latest: Tesla says it's disappoin...

The Latest: Tesla says it's disappointed in Utah setback

20 hrs ago

" The Latest on a Utah Supreme Court ruling on Tesla's bid to sell cars in the state : Tesla says it's disappointed that the Utah Supreme Court has ruled against the company in its push to sell sleek, all-electric vehicles in the state. The company said in a statement Monday evening that it will pursue all options to sell in Utah, including working with the Legislature.

