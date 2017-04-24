Storied Utah judge dies of cancer
Robert Hilder, a former Utah judge whose colleagues said his compassion and fairness transcended controversies during his time on the bench, has died. The Summit County attorney and former Salt Lake City 3rd District judge succumbed Wednesday to esophageal cancer, the county said in a statement.
