Statea s economy fueling population growth
After topping 3 million residents in 2016, the Beehive State's population is expected to continue its steady climb for years to come, and researchers predict growth will be driven in large part by Utah's economy - one of the strongest in the nation. According to data from the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, the state's population is projected to increase from 3 million last year to 5.5 million in 2065.
