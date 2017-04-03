Royals join families, victims of London attack for service, including Utahn Melissa Cochran

London a Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined first responders and people injured in the March 22 terror attack in London for a multi-faith service Wednesday meant to underscore the nation's resolve to remain united despite adversity. Some 1,800 people took part in the service at Westminster Abbey, just a few hundred meters from where Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians before fatally stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.

