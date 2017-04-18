Retired teacher advocates for refugees while battling cancer
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017 photo, Parker Judy, right, freshman from Gunnison Valley High School, and Don Ward, center, retired high school history teacher, give a boy an Easter basket in the South Parc Apartments in South Salt Lake, Utah. Ward, estimated that he and others have helped more than 20,000 refugees in Salt Lake County over the past eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|14 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC