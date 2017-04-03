Report says Utah women earn 29 percen...

Report says Utah women earn 29 percent less than men

8 hrs ago

While women in Utah have made significant gains in the workplace over the years, they still have a long way to go to close the wage gap, a new report reveals. In conjunction with national Equal Pay Day on Tuesday, the National Partnership for Women & Families released data detailing the size of the gender wage gap and its negative impacts on the spending power of Utah women.

Chicago, IL

