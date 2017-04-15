Rachel York to Go Undercover with Utah Symphony for the Spy Who Loved Me
On April 21 and 22 at 7:30 PM, guest conductor Randall Craig Fleischer conducts the Utah Symphony and guest vocalist Rachel York in an evening of music from some of the world's most popular spy movies in "The Spy Who Loved Me." Tickets start at $21 , and can be purchased at www.utahsymphony.org or by calling 533-6683.
