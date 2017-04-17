Police: Woman wearing pajama bottoms robs 6 Utah banks
This undated booking photo provided by the Salt Lake County Jail shows Nannette Perkins who was arrested Sunday, April 16, 2017, at her Taylorsville home after Salt Lake City police received a tip about her identity. Perkins is believed to be the pajama-wearing robber in at least six bank robberies in the Salt Lake City area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|15 hr
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC