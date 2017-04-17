Police: Woman wearing pajama bottoms ...

Police: Woman wearing pajama bottoms robs 6 Utah banks

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This undated booking photo provided by the Salt Lake County Jail shows Nannette Perkins who was arrested Sunday, April 16, 2017, at her Taylorsville home after Salt Lake City police received a tip about her identity. Perkins is believed to be the pajama-wearing robber in at least six bank robberies in the Salt Lake City area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... 15 hr Utah Jazz 3
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar '17 CodeTalker 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC