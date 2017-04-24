PHOTOS: See The Sweeping American Lan...

PHOTOS: See The Sweeping American Landscapes Under Review By Trump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

President Trump has ordered the Department of the Interior to review all designations of national monuments greater than 100,000 acres created since 1996. That executive order , which he signed Wednesday, places at least 20 - and as many as 40 - monuments in the government's sights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,177 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC