PHOTOS: See The Sweeping American Landscapes Under Review By Trump
President Trump has ordered the Department of the Interior to review all designations of national monuments greater than 100,000 acres created since 1996. That executive order , which he signed Wednesday, places at least 20 - and as many as 40 - monuments in the government's sights.
