Orrin Hatch raises $1.3M for possible re-election run

In this April 6, 2017 file photo, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah, announces that the committee will meet in executive session to consider the nomination of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Capitol Hill in Washington. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch raised about $1.3 million in campaign donations the first three months of this year as he prepares for a possible re-election run next year, according to fundraising numbers provided by Hatch's office on Wednesday.

