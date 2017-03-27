Op-ed: Transparency efforts during the 2017 legislative session bring more light to government
The state capitol's shadow is cast across the West House Building during a media tour of the Utah Capitol dome as part of "Commemorating a Century" of the capitol building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. The Utah Legislature should be commended for its work in the 2017 legislative session to increase transparency in the taxes and fees that governments on all levels collect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC