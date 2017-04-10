Op-ed: Extend the EITC to more taxpayers
As tax season comes to a close, United Way of Salt Lake will be thinking of all the hardworking Utahns served through statewide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites this year. This season, as in years past, around 21,000 low- to moderate-income Utah taxpayers had their taxes prepared free of charge by an IRS certified volunteer.
