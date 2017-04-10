Once free despite his sex assault con...

Once free despite his sex assault convictions, it's prison for former Mormon bishop

15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Provo a A Utah judge who was criticized for allowing a former Mormon bishop to remain free on bail after he was convicted of nearly a dozen sex abuse-related crimes sentenced the defendant to prison Wednesday. Fourth District Judge Thomas Low took long pauses and became choked up as he announced his decision to order a prison term for Keith Robert Vallejo, whom a jury convicted of 10 counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape, a first-degree felony.

