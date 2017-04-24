Ogden schools promote dual-language immersion education

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017 photo, Jaidyn Brown peaks through the curtain to watch her classmates from backstages at a dress rehearsal of T.O. Smith Elementary School's bilingual Wizard of Oz play, in Ogden, Utah. T. O. Smith is one of two elementary schools in Ogden that offer dual language immersion programs in English and Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.