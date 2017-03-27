Officials release bodycam video from ...

Officials release bodycam video from Utah police shooting

Authorities have released the body camera video of police officers shooting and killing a Layton man at a Roy gas station. The city of Roy on Friday released the video of the Feb. 21 incident that killed 38-year-old Nicolas Sanchez.

