Officials: Family stranded 2 days on ...

Officials: Family stranded 2 days on Utah river is rescued

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A family of four was safely rescued from the banks of a southern Utah river over the weekend, two days after their boats capsized after hitting high water and boulders, Utah authorities said Monday. A mother, father and two teenage girls were rescued from the Escalante River on Sunday when a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter searching for a missing kayaker spotted the family desperately waving their arms, department spokeswoman Marissa Cote said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC