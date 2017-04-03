Officials: Family stranded 2 days on Utah river is rescued

A family of four was safely rescued from the banks of a southern Utah river over the weekend, two days after their boats capsized after hitting high water and boulders, Utah authorities said Monday. A mother, father and two teenage girls were rescued from the Escalante River on Sunday when a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter searching for a missing kayaker spotted the family desperately waving their arms, department spokeswoman Marissa Cote said.

