Notable Utah immigrants awarded for their pioneering spirits, community contributions
Abe Bakhsheshy came to Utah as a student from Iran, and he always intended to return to his country with a teaching degree to improve conditions there. While in Utah, however, Bakhsheshy's family in Iran was killed by political unrest, so he decided to remain in the state and work toward his dream of teaching.
