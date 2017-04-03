Northern Utah dams in 'flood control' mode to take on snowmelt
Multiple dams in northern Utah are operating in a flood control mode as managers of water systems are engaged in a juggling act to release enough water to make room for snowmelt but not too much so downstream communities don't flood. "There is still 180 percent snowpack in Monte Cristo area and, accordingly, we have been releasing water out of Pineview Dam," said Tage Flint, general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC