Man charged with murdering father in ...

Man charged with murdering father in Duchesne extradited to Utah

5 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A man accused of killing his father in Duchesne and fleeing to Grand Junction last year has been returned to Utah after Colorado prosecutors dropped 22 charges stemming from his run from the law. James Main Jr., 34, was returned to Utah last week and was scheduled to face an initial appearance in 8th District Court Monday morning.

