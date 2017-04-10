Letter: We have had quite enough of H...

Letter: We have had quite enough of Hatch

16 hrs ago

Does Utah really need another six years from a senator who takes his marching orders from the Koch brothers? Does Utah need a senator who puts party and partisanship ahead of country? Utah doesn't need another six years of Orrin Hatch as one of its senators. Sen. Hatch's current term is a great example of why he should not be re-elected.

