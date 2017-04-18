Letter: Many unanswered questions about Utah's deal with Amazon
Only when pressed to comply with the order of the state Records Committee did the Utah Tax Commission finally disclose the previously confidential agreement between the state and Amazon in which Amazon began collecting sales tax on Utahn's online purchases. The Tax Commission disclosure is lacking substance and very ambiguous.
