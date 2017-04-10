(Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is has a...

Washington a Sen. Mike Lee has penned a new book looking at the unsung heroes who helped found the United States and made sizable contributions to the new country. Lee, a Utah Republican who has published two other books since his election in 2010, touts in his new book, "Written Out of History: The Forgotten Founders Who Fought Big Government," women, slaves, Indian chiefs and ancillary players who he said were impassioned opponents of big government and helped create the separation of powers, end slavery and prompt the Bill of Rights.

