Judge grants stay in Equality Utah's challenge of school policies

Equality Utah's Clifford Rosky speaks about Health Education Amendments Senate Bill 196 during the legislature in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. A federal judge on Monday granted a stay in proceedings through May 15 in Equality Utah's constitutional challenged of state education policies that it says prohibit positive speech about gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

