Job fair connects Utahns with disabilities to employment opportunities
Utah State Office of Rehabilitation hosted a job fair Tuesday to help individuals with disabilities look for job opportunities. Participants had an array of workshops to attend at the fair, with topics ranging from how to dress professionally to how social security benefits might be affected by employment.
