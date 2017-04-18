In our opinion: Utahns should put pol...

In our opinion: Utahns should put politics aside and thank Chaffetz for his service

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, talks to reporters at the KSL Broadcast House in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Rep. Jason Chaffetz has asked people to take him at his word for why he will not seek a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... 21 hr CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC