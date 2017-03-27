In our opinion: Utah deserves notice ...

In our opinion: Utah deserves notice for its online privacy laws

An online security website, Comparitech.com, ranks Utah in the top tier of states with strong privacy laws, putting it in the company of states like New York and California. Just as Congress does away with federal rules governing the use of private information gathered from consumers about their online shopping habits, Utah is getting notice for having some of the strongest online privacy laws in the nation.

