In our opinion: Utah deserves notice for its online privacy laws
An online security website, Comparitech.com, ranks Utah in the top tier of states with strong privacy laws, putting it in the company of states like New York and California. Just as Congress does away with federal rules governing the use of private information gathered from consumers about their online shopping habits, Utah is getting notice for having some of the strongest online privacy laws in the nation.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
